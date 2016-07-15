版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Synergy Pharma updates on FDA review clinical development program

July 15 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Provides update on ongoing FDA review Of Plecanatide CIC NDA and IBS-C clinical development program

* Company has decided to continue patient enrollment for its two ongoing phase 3 clinical trials with Plecanatide in IBS-C

* Company has decided to continue patient enrollment for its two ongoing phase 3 clinical trials with Plecanatide in IBS-C

* Intend to file Plecanatide NDA in IBS-Cin Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

