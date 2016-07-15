版本:
BRIEF-XG Technology prices underwritten public offering of units

July 15 XG Technology Inc

* XG Technology Inc. prices underwritten public offering of units

* Says underwritten public offering of 7.3 million units priced at $0.685/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

