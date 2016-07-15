BRIEF-XG Technology prices underwritten public offering of units

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 XG Technology Inc
* XG Technology Inc. prices underwritten public offering of units
* Says underwritten public offering of 7.3 million units priced at $0.685/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"