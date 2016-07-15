版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Silent Circle announces $50 million in Series C Funding

July 15 Silent Circle :

* Silent Circle announces $50 million in Series C funding

* Announced $50 million in Series C funding led by Santander Bank Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

