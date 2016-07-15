版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-Cinedigm says co's board to be reduced to 5 directors

July 15 Cinedigm Corp:

* Cinedigm appoints Ron Chez as new lead director

* Cinedigm board will be reduced to 5 directors

* Cinedigm says Blair Westlake and Martin O'connor have resigned from board to achieve the reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐