版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing posts qtrly loss per share of $0.01

July 15 Art's Way Manufacturing Co Inc :

* Art's Way Manufacturing announces second quarter and year to date fiscal 2016 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly sales $5.7 million versus $7.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐