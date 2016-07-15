版本:
BRIEF-Great Panther Silver resumes full operation at Topia mine

July 15 Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther Silver resumes full operation at Topia mine

* Area of Tuesday's accident has been locked down pending completion of an investigation by relevant authorities

* Processing plant at Topia mine in Durango, Mexico has resumed full operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

