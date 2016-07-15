版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 03:19 BJT

BRIEF-K92 Mining increases financing to $12.5 million

July 15 K92 Mining Inc:

* K92 Mining increases financing to $12.5 million

* Increase of its previously announced non-brokered private placement from $5 million to up to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐