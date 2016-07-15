版本:
BRIEF-NAV Canada Q3 revenue $337 million

July 15 NAV Canada :

* NAV Canada announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $337 million

* Net loss $16 million for q3 of fiscal 2016 as compared to a net loss of $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

