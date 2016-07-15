版本:
BRIEF-Stormy Simon to resign as president of Overstock.com

July 15 Overstock Com Inc :

* Stormy Simon to resign as president of overstock.com

* Simon will remain a member of overstock.com's board of directors until no later than September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

