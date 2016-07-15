BRIEF-Educational Development qtrly EPS $0.15

July 15 Educational Development Corp

* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter financial results for quarter ended may 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $22.8 million versus $9.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15