2016年 7月 16日

BRIEF-Williams extends deadline for nominating candidates

July 15 Williams Cos Inc :

* Williams extends deadline for nominating candidates to stand for election to board of directors

* Board extended to close of business on Aug. 25, deadline for stockholders to nominate candidates to stand for election to company's board

* Williams is seeking additional director candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

