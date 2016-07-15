版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Kayne Anderson announces webcast to provide market update

July 15 Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co :

* Kayne Anderson announces webcast to provide market update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

