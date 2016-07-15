BRIEF-Ocean Power Technologies qtrly loss per share $2.08

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Ocean Power Technologies Inc :
* Ocean Power Technologies announces results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended April 30, 2016
* Q4 revenue $100,000 versus $500,000
* Ocean Power Technologies Inc qtrly loss per share $2.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"