BRIEF-Deploy announces Murray Simser as CEO and Susan Naylen Sorrell as CFO

July 15 Deploy Technologies Inc:

* Appointment of Murray Simser as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Naylen Sorrell as Chief Financial Officer

* Board of directors of Deploy has been reconstituted and now consists Of Murray Simser, Susan Naylen Sorrell and Chris Macleod Source text for Eikon:

