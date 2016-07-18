BRIEF-Valeura says no impact on personnel or operations from attempted coup in Turkey

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
July 18 Valeura Energy
* Good progress being made to complete definitive transaction documents under agreement with Statoil for farm-out on banarli licences
* Valeura confirms no impact to date on personnel or operations from attempted coup in Turkey and provides operational update
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion