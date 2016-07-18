版本:
2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-Valeura says no impact on personnel or operations from attempted coup in Turkey

July 18 Valeura Energy

* Good progress being made to complete definitive transaction documents under agreement with Statoil for farm-out on banarli licences

* Valeura confirms no impact to date on personnel or operations from attempted coup in Turkey and provides operational update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

