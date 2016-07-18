BRIEF-Genentech says phase III study evaluating Gazyva did not meet primary endpoint

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
July 18 Genentech :
* Genentech provides update on phase III study of Gazyva in people with previously untreated diffuse large b-cell lymphoma
* Phase III goya study evaluating Gazyva plus chop chemotherapy did not meet primary endpoint
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion