公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Genentech says phase III study evaluating Gazyva did not meet primary endpoint

July 18 Genentech :

* Genentech provides update on phase III study of Gazyva in people with previously untreated diffuse large b-cell lymphoma

* Phase III goya study evaluating Gazyva plus chop chemotherapy did not meet primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

