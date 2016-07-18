版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Magnetic Insight announces oversubscribed $3 mln round

July 18 3M Co :

* Magnetic Insight announces oversubscribed $3m fundraising round to empower researchers with novel magnetic particle imaging technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐