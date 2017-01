BRIEF-NCI Building Systems sees Q3 revenue $458 - $469 million

July 18 NCI Building Systems Inc :

* Company expects fiscal 2016 Q4 results to be broadly in-line with this year's fiscal Q3

* Sees fiscal Q3 2016 adjusted EBITDA $53.0-$63.0 million

* NCI Building Systems provides 2016 third quarter guidance update

* Sees Q3 revenue $458 - $469 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $445.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $445.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S