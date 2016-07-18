BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q4 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Cal-Maine Foods Inc :
* Results for Q4 reflect "extremely volatile egg market conditions and supply disruptions"
* Cal-Maine Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Q4 sales $303 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results