BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q4 loss per share $0.01

July 18 Cal-Maine Foods Inc :

* Results for Q4 reflect "extremely volatile egg market conditions and supply disruptions"

* Cal-Maine Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 sales $303 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company will not pay a dividend for Q4 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)