BRIEF-Hasbro Q2 earnings per share $0.41

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Hasbro Inc
* Hasbro Inc qtrly girls category revenue $172.3 million versus $127.5 million
* Hasbro Inc qtrly boys category revenue $ 355.1 million versus $340.4 million
* Hasbro Inc qtrly net revenues from U.S. and Canada segments $425.9 million versus $385.2 million
* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for second quarter 2016
* Hasbro Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.41
* Hasbro Inc Q2 revenue $878.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $859 million
* Hasbro Inc Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hasbro Inc qtrly preschool category revenue $123.9 million versus $118.1 million
* Hasbro Inc qtrly games category revenue $227.7 million versus $211.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results