BRIEF-Hasbro Q2 earnings per share $0.41

July 18 Hasbro Inc

* Hasbro Inc qtrly girls category revenue $172.3 million versus $127.5 million

* Hasbro Inc qtrly boys category revenue $ 355.1 million versus $340.4 million

* Hasbro Inc qtrly net revenues from U.S. and Canada segments $425.9 million versus $385.2 million

* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for second quarter 2016

* Hasbro Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Hasbro Inc Q2 revenue $878.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $859 million

* Hasbro Inc Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hasbro Inc qtrly preschool category revenue $123.9 million versus $118.1 million

* Hasbro Inc qtrly games category revenue $227.7 million versus $211.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: