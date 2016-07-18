BRIEF-Golden Star continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 mln

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Golden Star Resources Ltd:
* Golden Star announces second quarter 2016 operational results
* Continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 million, development capital expenditure of $81 million for year
* Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016, in line with expectations
* At half year, remains on track to achieve full year guidance for production, cash operating costs and capital expenditure
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results