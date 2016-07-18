BRIEF-Golden Star continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 mln

July 18 Golden Star Resources Ltd:

* Golden Star announces second quarter 2016 operational results

* Continues to expect sustaining capital expenditure of $9 million, development capital expenditure of $81 million for year

* Gold production of 42,461 ounces during Q2 of 2016, in line with expectations

* At half year, remains on track to achieve full year guidance for production, cash operating costs and capital expenditure