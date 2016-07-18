版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-49 North Resources updates on private placement

July 18 49 North Resources Inc

* Extending its previously announced non-brokered private placement

* Second and final closing of private placement is expected to occur on or before August 17, 2016

* 49 North Resources Inc. Provides update on private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

