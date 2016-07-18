BRIEF-Bellatrix says announces credit facility renewal and extension

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Bellatrix Exploration Ltd
* Total commitments under company's credit facilities have been set at $365 million
* Says credit facilities are comprised of a $210 mln revolving facility and a $155 non-revolving facility
* Discussions with existing,new syndicate members for new long-term credit facility prior to next semi-annual redetermination
* Bellatrix announces credit facility renewal and extension
* Effective july 15, 2016, total commitments under company's credit facilities have been set at $365 million
* Maturity date of revolving facility has been extended to july 1, 2017,may be further extended for a period not to exceed 3 years
* Bellatrix exploration ltd says maturity date of term facility has been set at november 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results