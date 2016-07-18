BRIEF-J B Hunt Transport Services Q2 earnings per share $0.92

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc sees 2016 revenue up 7 percent; sees 2016 operating income up 5 percent
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports earnings for the second quarter 2016 and updates full year 2016 expectations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.92
* Q2 revenue $1.62 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.62 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2016 revenue view $6.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results