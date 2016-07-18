版本:
2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-Corvus Gold closes C$2.6 mln non-brokered private placement

July 18 Corvus Gold Inc

* Brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

