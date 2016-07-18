BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS $6.45-$6.85 from cont operations

July 18 Lennox International Inc

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennox international inc says reiterating capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million

* Lennox international reports record profit in second quarter

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.52 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent

* Q2 revenue $1.019 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.50 to $6.90 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.85 from continuing operations