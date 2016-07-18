BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS $6.45-$6.85 from cont operations

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Lennox International Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.61, revenue view $3.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lennox international inc says reiterating capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million
* Lennox international reports record profit in second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.52 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Q2 revenue $1.019 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.50 to $6.90 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.85 from continuing operations
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results