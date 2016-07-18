BRIEF-Melior raises going concern doubts

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Melior Resources Inc:
* Melior announces loan facility extension and provides corporate update
* Reached agreement with Pala Investments Ltd to extend expiry, repayment date of $5 million loan facility from August 28,2016 to October 31, 2017
* Continues to review options to secure alternative sources of financing so as to ensure it has sufficient capital to meet obligations
* Estimated that remaining drawdown amount to be provided through Pala facility will fund company through to end of October 2016
* Material uncertainties cast significant doubt upon company's ability to continue as a going concern
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results