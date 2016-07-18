BRIEF-Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides update on lead drug, AEB1102

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc
* For aeb1102 enrollment is expected to be completed in 2017
* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides update on aeb1102 clinical program in rare diseases and cancer
* Ema issued a positive opinion for orphan drug designation for aeb1102
* Initiated two phase 1 clinical trials of aeb1102 for treatment of hyperargininaemia and hematological malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results