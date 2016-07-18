BRIEF-Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides update on lead drug, AEB1102

July 18 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc

* For aeb1102 enrollment is expected to be completed in 2017

* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides update on aeb1102 clinical program in rare diseases and cancer

* Ema issued a positive opinion for orphan drug designation for aeb1102

* Initiated two phase 1 clinical trials of aeb1102 for treatment of hyperargininaemia and hematological malignancies