BRIEF-CSW Industrials, Newtyn Management reach agreement

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 CSW Industrials Inc
* Newtyn has withdrawn its nominee for election at annual meeting of stockholders to be held on august 8, 2016
* Csw industrials inc says in addition, agreement provides that board will consider adoption of a stock repurchase program
* Newtyn has agreed to vote in favor of board's nominee, mr. Michael r. Gambrell
* Newtyn will participate in development of position profile of 1 of 2 new directors expected to be appointed in candidate search
* Csw industrials and newtyn management reach agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results