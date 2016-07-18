BRIEF-ParkerVision inks patent license and settlement agreement with Samsung

July 18 ParkerVision Inc

* Settlement and patent license agreement with samsung for perpetual, worldwide license of parkervision's current patent portfolio

* Parkervision will file a motion to dismiss its claims against samsung in two united states district court cases

* Parkervision enters into patent license and settlement agreement with samsung

* Companies agreed not to disclose specific financial terms of agreement

* Co will file a motion to terminate samsung from a pending u.s. International trade commission investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)