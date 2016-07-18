BRIEF-ParkerVision inks patent license and settlement agreement with Samsung

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 ParkerVision Inc
* Settlement and patent license agreement with samsung for perpetual, worldwide license of parkervision's current patent portfolio
* Parkervision will file a motion to dismiss its claims against samsung in two united states district court cases
* Parkervision enters into patent license and settlement agreement with samsung
* Companies agreed not to disclose specific financial terms of agreement
* Co will file a motion to terminate samsung from a pending u.s. International trade commission investigation
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results