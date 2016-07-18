版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval, launch of Nilutamide tablets

July 18 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* ANI Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval and immediate launch of Nilutamide tablets, the first generic competitor to Nilandron

* ANI will immediately launch product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐