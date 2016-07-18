BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval, launch of Nilutamide tablets

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* ANI Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval and immediate launch of Nilutamide tablets, the first generic competitor to Nilandron
* ANI will immediately launch product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results