2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-FTI Consulting elects Ajay Sabherwal as CFO

July 18 FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting elects Ajay Sabherwal as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

