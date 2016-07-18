版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 18日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Northern Shield completes second tranche of financing for gross proceeds of $428,800

July 18 Northern Shield Resources Inc :

* Northern Shield completes second tranche of financing for gross proceeds of $428,800; appoints new director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐