BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

July 18 Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded five-year engineering consultancy framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

Lavalin Group Inc says agreement sets out predefined rates for a number of work elements that will be required at facility