2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group awarded 5-year framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

July 18 Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded five-year engineering consultancy framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

* Snc-Lavalin awarded five-year engineering consultancy framework agreement by Oryx GTL in Qatar

* Lavalin Group Inc says agreement sets out predefined rates for a number of work elements that will be required at facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

