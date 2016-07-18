版本:
BRIEF-CCA Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.06

July 18 CCA Industries Inc :

* CCA Industries Inc qtrly revenue $10.36 million versus $13.63 million

* CCA Industries Inc reports second quarter 2016 results

* CCA Industries Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

