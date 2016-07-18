BRIEF-CCA Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 CCA Industries Inc :
* CCA Industries Inc qtrly revenue $10.36 million versus $13.63 million
* CCA Industries Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* CCA Industries Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.06
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results