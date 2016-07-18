版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific announces pricing of public offering of its common stock

July 18 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders

* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [HPP.N ] (Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)

