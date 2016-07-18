BRIEF-Hudson Pacific announces pricing of public offering of its common stock

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Hudson Pacific Properties announces pricing of primary offering of common stock to fund repurchase of common units and secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc says pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results