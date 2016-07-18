版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 02:30 BJT

BRIEF-TPG Capital Management acquires Beaver-Visitec International

July 18 TPG Capital Management LP:

* TPG Capital acquires Beaver-Visitec International

* Additional terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:

