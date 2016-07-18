BRIEF-Winpak Q2 earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Winpak Ltd :
* Winpak Ltd says capital spending for 2016 is projected to be between $80 million and $90 million
* Winpak Ltd says "Canadian dollar still remains at a lower level versus its US counterpart than a year ago"
* Winpak reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $204.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company remains optimistic with regard to volume growth and earnings performance for balance of 2016
* Continue to pursue acquisition opportunities in co's core competencies of sophisticated packaging for food, beverage, healthcare applications
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.