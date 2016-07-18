版本:
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-AMCON Distributing qtrly earnings per share $2.62

July 18 AMCON Distributing Co :

* AMCON Distributing co qtrly sales $333.4 million versus $334.5 million

* AMCON Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $2.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

