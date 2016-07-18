BRIEF-Netflix reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Netflix Inc :
* Netflix Releases Second Quarter 2016 financial results
* Qtrly international streaming net additions 1.52 million versus co's forecast of 2 million
* Sees Q3 International Streaming net additions 2 million
* Qtrly U.S. Streaming net additions 0.16 million versus co's forecast of 0.50 million
* "This year the regulatory climate in China for our service has become more challenging."
* Sees Q3 Total Shr (Including DVD) $0.05
* Qtrly Total Streaming net additions 1.68 million versus company's forecast of 2.50 million
* sees Q3 International Streaming revenue $846 million
* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming net additions 0.30 million
* sees Q3 Total Streaming net additions 2.30 million
* Sees Q3 U.S. Streaming revenue $1.31 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Grew by 1.7m members in Q2 finishing with over 83 million members
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* sees Q3 total streaming revenue $2.16 billion
* Netflix On China - "We continue to explore options"; says in the meantime, have plenty of work to do in newly opened markets
* "We are growing, but not as fast as we would like or have been"
* "Over the second half of this year, we'll complete ungrandfathering"
* Continue to expect to run around breakeven on a net income basis in 2016 and to generate material profits in 2017 and beyond
* On China - "no change to our view that in the US netflix can reach 60-90 million members"
* Global membership forecast for Q3 includes impact from olympics, "on par with what we experienced four years ago"
* Expect US contribution margin to improve year over year in both Q3 and Q4
* Qtrly total earnings per share (including DVD) $0.09
* Anticipate meeting 40% US contribution margin target by 2020, or even earlier
* Global membership forecast for Q3 does not include any boost in the US from the Comcast X1 launch due to uncertainty on timing
* " We will drive operating profit growth in 2017 by reducing our international losses and continuing to grow U.S. profit"
* Now that we are 6 months in, will localize Netflix in Poland and Turkey with addition of local language in user interface, subtitles, dubbing
* Qtrly "churn ticked up slightly and unexpectedly", coincident with press coverage of plan to ungrandfather longer tenured members
* In the US, netflix will be available on the Comcast X1 settop box later this year Source text - bit.ly/2a6JV76 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
