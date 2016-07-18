版本:
BRIEF-ServisFirst Bancshares Q2 earnings per share $0.71

July 18 ServisFirst Bancshares Inc :

* Net interest income was $45.9 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to $44.2 million for Q1 of 2016

* ServisFirst Bancshares Inc announces results for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

