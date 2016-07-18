版本:
2016年 7月 19日

BRIEF-Rambus Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

July 18 Rambus Inc :

* Rambus reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $75 million to $80 million

* Q2 revenue $76.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $84.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

