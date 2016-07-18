BRIEF-Quotient Technology announces departure of CFO

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Quotient Technology Inc :
* Quotient Technology Inc says Mir Aamir, quotient's former CFO and its current chief operating officer and president, will serve as interim CFO
* Company has initiated a search for a new CFO
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $63.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quotient Technology announces departure of CFO; expects to meet or exceed Q2 and full year 2016 financial guidance
* Jennifer Ceran, has resigned from such position effective August 9
* Expects to meet or exceed its Q2 guidance, which it provided in its Q1 press release issued on May 3, 2016
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $264.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.