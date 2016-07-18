版本:
BRIEF-Ryerson Holding says offering 5 million common shares

July 19 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Ryerson Holding Corporation announces proposed offering of common stock

* Says offering 5.00 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

