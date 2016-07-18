BRIEF-VMware Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.62

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Vmware Inc :
* Vmware reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $1.69 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.