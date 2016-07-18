版本:
BRIEF-VMware Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.62

July 18 Vmware Inc :

* Vmware reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.69 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

