BRIEF-Eclipse Resources provides Q2 2016 operational update

July 18 Eclipse Resources Corp :

* For full year 2016, company is raising its production guidance by approximately 7% to 220 to 225 MMCFE per day

* Currently has approximately 75% of its expected 2017 oil production hedged at average floor price $46.00/MMBTU

* Company's pro forma liquidity with affect for offering as of June 30, 2016 was approximately $334 million with a cash balance of $237 million

* Currently drilling its third well in dry gas portion of its utica shale acreage

* Eclipse Resources Corporation provides second quarter 2016 operational update and schedules second quarter 2016 financial and operational results conference call

* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly net production averaged 236.1 MMCFE per day, which was 18% above our previously issued guidance

* Currently has approximately 85% of its expected 2017 natural gas production hedged at average floor price $2.84/MMBTU

* Since resuming operations in 2nd quarter, company has drilled 2 gross (2.0 net) operated utica shale wells