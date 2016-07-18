BRIEF-Eclipse Resources provides Q2 2016 operational update

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Eclipse Resources Corp :
* For full year 2016, company is raising its production guidance by approximately 7% to 220 to 225 MMCFE per day
* Currently has approximately 75% of its expected 2017 oil production hedged at average floor price $46.00/MMBTU
* Company's pro forma liquidity with affect for offering as of June 30, 2016 was approximately $334 million with a cash balance of $237 million
* Currently drilling its third well in dry gas portion of its utica shale acreage
* Eclipse Resources Corporation provides second quarter 2016 operational update and schedules second quarter 2016 financial and operational results conference call
* Eclipse Resources Corp qtrly net production averaged 236.1 MMCFE per day, which was 18% above our previously issued guidance
* Currently has approximately 85% of its expected 2017 natural gas production hedged at average floor price $2.84/MMBTU
* Since resuming operations in 2nd quarter, company has drilled 2 gross (2.0 net) operated utica shale wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
