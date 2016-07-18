BRIEF-Sabre Corp announces closing of incremental revolver

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Sabre Corp :
* Closing of an incremental revolving credit facility and an incremental term loan credit facility
* New revolver and term loan a facility mature on july 18, 2021, subject to an earlier springing maturity of November 19, 2018
* Proceeds of $600 million incremental term loan a facility to pay down $470 million of revolving and term loan b loans under existing credit facility
* Sabre Corporation announces closing of incremental revolver, incremental term loan and amendments to its credit facilities
* $400 million revolver replaces company's existing $405 million revolving credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.