版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Nike announces Steve Lesnard VP, GM of global running

July 18 Nike Inc :

* Lesnard succeeds Patrick Seehafer who will become VP, Europe merchandising

* Position is effective august 1, and Lesnard will report to Jayme Martin, VP, GM Global Categories

* Nike, inc. Announces new VP, GM of global running

* Steve Lesnard will become VP, gm of global running Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐