BRIEF-Yahoo qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 18 Yahoo! Inc :
* Qtrly Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly price-per-click increased 8 percent compared to Q2 of 2015
* "our board has made great progress on strategic alternatives"
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.46
* Q2 cost of revenue (TAC) $466 million versus $200 million
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly MAVENS revenue $504 million versus $401 million
* Excluding impact of this change, Q2 GAAP revenue would have been $1,055 million, a 15 percent decline from Q2 of 2015
* Excluding impact of change due to search agreement, Q2 cost of revenue - TAC would have been $214 million, a 7 percent increase from q2 of 2015
* Through disciplined expense management and focused execution, co delivered q2 results that met guidance across board and in some areas exceeded it
* Yahoo reports second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 24 percent compared to q2 of 2015
* Q2 GAAP revenue $1,308 million versus $1,243 million
* Q2 GAAP revenue, cost of revenue - TAC impacted by required change in revenue presentation related to eleventh amendment to Microsoft search agreement
* Q2 number of ads sold increased 9 percent compared to q2 of 2015
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 price-per-ad decreased 15 percent compared to Q2 of 2015
* Yahoo! Inc qtrly mobile revenue $378 million versus $252 million
* During Q2, determined that there were indicators suggesting it is likely that fair value of Tumblr reporting unit is less than carrying amount
* Recorded non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $395 million and non-cash intangibles impairment charge of $87 million related to Tumblr reporting unit
* Goodwill, intangibles impairment charges resulted from factors, including fall in projected Tumblr operating results, estimated future cash flows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
