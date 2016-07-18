CORRECTED-BRIEF-IDEX reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects source, adds dropped words in fourth bullet)
July 18 IDEX Corp :
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* IDEX Corp says for full year, expect flat organic growth with operating margin between 20.5 and 21.0 percent
* Q2 revenue view $544.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reports second quarter EPS of 99 cents; Reaffirms full year EPS guidance of $3.70 - $3.75
* Q2 earnings per share $0.99
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $3.70 to $3.75
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.90 to $0.92
* "Long-term impact from recent BREXIT decision is relatively unknown"
* Qtrly net sales $549.7 million versus $514.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.